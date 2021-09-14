ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Bought by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,863 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in ServiceNow by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 229,352 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $126,241,000 after purchasing an additional 11,823 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1,443.8% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 2,704 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on ServiceNow from $695.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $641.90.

NOW stock opened at $639.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $126.60 billion, a PE ratio of 760.82, a PEG ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $598.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $537.57. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $442.00 and a one year high of $681.10.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. Equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.89, for a total value of $2,676,663.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,516 shares in the company, valued at $891,241.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.69, for a total transaction of $271,215.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,381.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,094 shares of company stock valued at $17,810,772 in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

