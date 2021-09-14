Seven Post Investment Office LP Invests $907,000 in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Seven Post Investment Office LP acquired a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,000. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Seven Post Investment Office LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Seven Post Investment Office LP owned approximately 0.06% of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMQQ. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the first quarter valued at $112,000.

Get Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF alerts:

Shares of EMQQ traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.31. 123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,030. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.24. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a one year low of $47.56 and a one year high of $81.73.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.