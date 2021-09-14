Sharing Economy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEII) Short Interest Update

Sharing Economy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEII) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 1,900.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
SEII remained flat at $$0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday. 101,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 608,706. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02. Sharing Economy International has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.45.
Sharing Economy International Company Profile
