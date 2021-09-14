Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) Coverage Initiated at Truist Financial

Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) in a research note released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SFT. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research note on Friday. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shift Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.00.

Get Shift Technologies alerts:

SFT stock opened at $7.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Shift Technologies has a twelve month low of $6.16 and a twelve month high of $13.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $662.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SFT. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Shift Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $42,249,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Shift Technologies by 247.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,344,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095,073 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Shift Technologies by 218.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,229,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,580 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,218,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Shift Technologies by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,071,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,512,000 after acquiring an additional 615,557 shares during the last quarter. 49.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Shift Technologies

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Shift Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.