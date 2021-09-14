Shires Income Plc (LON:SHRS) Declares Dividend of GBX 3.20

Shires Income Plc (LON:SHRS) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON SHRS opened at GBX 277 ($3.62) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.50, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 277.65 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 266.96. The company has a market capitalization of £85.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00. Shires Income has a 12 month low of GBX 194.22 ($2.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 294 ($3.84).

Shires Income PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

