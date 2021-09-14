Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Rating Increased to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shiseido from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Get Shiseido alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSDOY opened at $75.40 on Friday. Shiseido has a 1-year low of $57.07 and a 1-year high of $79.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.98. The company has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a PE ratio of -443.53 and a beta of 0.29.

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. Shiseido had a positive return on equity of 6.49% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shiseido will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shiseido

Shiseido Co, Ltd. engages in the production and sale of cosmetics for men and women. It operates through the following segments: Japan, China, Asia Pacific, Americas, Europe, Travel Retail, Professional, and Others. The Japan, China, Asia Pacific, Americas, and Europe segments sell cosmetics, fragrance, and personal care products with core brands such as Shiseido, clé de peau BEAUTÉ, ELIXIR, MAQUILLAGE, AUPRES, urara, TSUBAKI, Za, and narciso rodriguez in each corresponding region.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Shiseido Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shiseido and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.