Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 37.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,490 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,627 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $13,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Shopify by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 276 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Shopify by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 959 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

SHOP stock traded down $19.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,457.23. 28,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,314,317. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,517.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,321.94. The stock has a market cap of $181.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.37, a PEG ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 1.45. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $839.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1,650.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a current ratio of 16.55.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. Research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SHOP. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus raised their price target on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Shopify from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,635.53.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

