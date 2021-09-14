Short Interest in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:DWEQ) Declines By 98.1%

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:DWEQ) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.1% from the August 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ DWEQ traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.49. 1,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,613. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.61. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $22.52 and a 1-year high of $30.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DWEQ. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $469,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,682,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,723,000 after acquiring an additional 55,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 85,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter.

