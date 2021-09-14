Short Interest in Appreciated Media Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMEFF) Expands By 1,250.0%

Appreciated Media Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMEFF) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, an increase of 1,250.0% from the August 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
OTCMKTS AMEFF remained flat at $$0.03 during trading on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.03. Appreciated Media has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.13.
About Appreciated Media
