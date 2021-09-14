Short Interest in Appreciated Media Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMEFF) Expands By 1,250.0%

Appreciated Media Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMEFF) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, an increase of 1,250.0% from the August 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS AMEFF remained flat at $$0.03 during trading on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.03. Appreciated Media has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.13.

Get Appreciated Media alerts:

About Appreciated Media

Appreciated Media Holdings, Inc is a worldwide film and television media production packager. It engages in producing independent films, made-for-television movies and TV series for global B2B distribution. The company was founded by Kirk Shaw, Tony Zhang and Norman Tsui on January 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Appreciated Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appreciated Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.