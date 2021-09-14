Short Interest in BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Drops By 96.3%

BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 96.3% from the August 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 166,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BB Seguridade Participações stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.79. 984,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,497. BB Seguridade Participações has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $6.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.29.

Get BB Seguridade Participações alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BB Seguridade Participações from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

BB Seguridade Participações SA participates in companies that provide insurance and brokerage services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Brokerage. The Insurance segment includes insurance and reinsurance, pension plan, health, and capitalization operations. The Brokerage segment involves brokerage services, and administration, promotion, and viability of life and capitalization insurances, pension plan, dental plan, and health insurance.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for BB Seguridade Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BB Seguridade Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.