Short Interest in Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Declines By 98.5%

Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 98.5% from the August 15th total of 243,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ESALY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Eisai from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eisai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eisai from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ESALY traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.29. The company had a trading volume of 5,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,468. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.94 and its 200 day moving average is $78.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a PE ratio of 38.81 and a beta of 0.32. Eisai has a twelve month low of $61.95 and a twelve month high of $129.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter. Eisai had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 8.24%. Equities analysts predict that Eisai will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eisai Company Profile

Eisai Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of prescription medicines and over-the-counter products. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Products Business and Other Business segments. The Pharmaceutical Products Business segment handles prescription and generic drugs, diagnostics, and consumer healthcare business in Japan, which manages over-the-counter drugs.

