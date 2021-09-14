Short Interest in First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO) Grows By 1,200.0%

First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of FACO stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.55. The stock had a trading volume of 527 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,352. First Acceptance has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $2.69. The company has a market cap of $97.84 million, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $73.74 million during the quarter. First Acceptance had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 3.86%.

First Acceptance Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the selling, servicing, and underwriting of non-standard personal automobile insurance and related products. The firm markets its services through the Acceptance Insurance, Yale Insurance, and Insurance Plus brands. Its products include bad credit automobile insurance, motorcycle insurance, military motorcycle insurance, roadside assistance, renters insurance, pet insurance, and life insurance.

