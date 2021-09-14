Short Interest in First Trust BICK Index Fund (NASDAQ:BICK) Increases By 2,725.9%

First Trust BICK Index Fund (NASDAQ:BICK) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 152,600 shares, a growth of 2,725.9% from the August 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BICK. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust BICK Index Fund by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in First Trust BICK Index Fund during the first quarter worth $228,000. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust BICK Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. StoneX Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust BICK Index Fund by 4.0% during the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust BICK Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $504,000.

First Trust BICK Index Fund stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,791. First Trust BICK Index Fund has a 12 month low of $28.33 and a 12 month high of $42.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.27.

First Trust BICK Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index call the ISE BICK (Brazil, India, China, South Korea) Index. The ISE BICK Index is designed to provide a benchmark for investors interested in tracking the largest and most liquid public companies that are domiciled in Brazil, India, Mainland China and South Korea.

