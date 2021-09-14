Short Interest in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) Expands By 1,190.0%

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, an increase of 1,190.0% from the August 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $643,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 18,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 8,873 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,420,000.

NASDAQ FKU traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,625. First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $29.60 and a 52 week high of $46.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.94.

