Short Interest in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) Declines By 95.2%

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 95.2% from the August 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Harfst & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $445,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at $505,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $808,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 16,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter.

PLW stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,374. Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $34.81 and a 52 week high of $39.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.16.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.039 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%.

