Short Interest in Optec International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPTI) Grows By 916.7%

Optec International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPTI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 183,000 shares, a growth of 916.7% from the August 15th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,091,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS OPTI remained flat at $$0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 9,715,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,845,414. Optec International has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.09.
Optec International Company Profile
