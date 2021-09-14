Short Interest in Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Grows By 5,200.0%

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 5,200.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

SFRGY has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Salvatore Ferragamo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Salvatore Ferragamo to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

SFRGY stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,334. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $12.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.72.

Salvatore Ferragamo SpA engages in the creation, development and production of footwear, leather goods, apparel, accessories, and jewelry for men and women. Its product ranges includes eyewear, watches, fragrances and body care. The company was founded by Salvatore Ferragamo in 1927 and is headquartered in Florence, Italy.

