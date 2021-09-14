Short Interest in Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA) Grows By 540.0%

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 540.0% from the August 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of SRSA stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $9.75. The company had a trading volume of 302 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,121. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.97. Sarissa Capital Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.08 and a twelve month high of $12.29.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sarissa Capital Acquisition by 3,958.9% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 45.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

