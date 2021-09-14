Short Interest in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB) Grows By 1,600.0%

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, an increase of 1,600.0% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSIB. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the second quarter valued at $8,017,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the second quarter valued at about $7,501,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the second quarter valued at about $7,432,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the second quarter valued at about $6,937,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the second quarter valued at about $5,922,000.

Get Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II alerts:

TSIB traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.76. 1,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,198. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.79. Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $10.21.

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as TS Innovation II Corp.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.