Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.43.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SSTK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities increased their price target on Shutterstock from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist raised their target price on Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Shutterstock from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

In other news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 28,378 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $2,845,178.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 159,804 shares of company stock worth $16,922,321 in the last ninety days. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSTK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Shutterstock by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,898,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $284,545,000 after purchasing an additional 186,139 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Shutterstock by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,524,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,828,000 after acquiring an additional 177,449 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,132,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Shutterstock by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 366,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,624,000 after buying an additional 171,433 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 475.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 175,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,599,000 after purchasing an additional 144,771 shares during the last quarter. 64.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SSTK traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.92. The company had a trading volume of 292,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,280. Shutterstock has a 52 week low of $49.14 and a 52 week high of $118.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.62, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.08.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.40. Shutterstock had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The business had revenue of $189.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Shutterstock will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.58%.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

