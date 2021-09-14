Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) CEO Sells $630,520.00 in Stock

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total value of $630,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SILK traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.00. The stock had a trading volume of 270,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,759. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a current ratio of 9.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.27. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 52 week low of $43.11 and a 52 week high of $75.80.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $26.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.33 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 45.52% and a negative net margin of 53.85%. As a group, analysts expect that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SILK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Silk Road Medical from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Silk Road Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period.

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

