Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,404 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Simmons First National by 28.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 125,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 27,745 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 411.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 83,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,460,000 after buying an additional 67,465 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Simmons First National by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Simmons First National by 4.4% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 23,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 24.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SFNC stock opened at $28.27 on Tuesday. Simmons First National Co. has a 52-week low of $14.84 and a 52-week high of $33.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.40.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $194.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.32 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 28.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

