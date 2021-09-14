Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMEV) Short Interest Update

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMEV) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 8,800.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,484,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Simulated Environment Concepts stock remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 812,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,885,271. Simulated Environment Concepts has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01.

Get Simulated Environment Concepts alerts:

Simulated Environment Concepts Company Profile

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of medical, health, and wellness equipment. Its flagship product SpaCapsule, is a robotic massage therapy system used for medical rehabilitation, relaxation, weight loss, cellulite management, and general wellness. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hollywood, FL.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Simulated Environment Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulated Environment Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.