Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) Shares Down 2.3%

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) traded down 2.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $112.36 and last traded at $112.36. 224 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.02.

SPXCY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Singapore Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Singapore Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Singapore Exchange from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.76.

Singapore Exchange Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the treasury management, provision of management and administrative services to related corporations, provision of contract processing and technology connectivity services. It operates through the following segments: Equities; Fixed Income, Currencies and Commodities; Data, Connectivity & Indices; and Corporate.

