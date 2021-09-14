Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Grows Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 474,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,799 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Centene were worth $34,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Centene by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,982,000 after buying an additional 53,525 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Centene by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 222,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Centene by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 65,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 8,635 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Centene by 4,596.2% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 439,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,081,000 after purchasing an additional 430,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA boosted its stake in Centene by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 14,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $655,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

CNC opened at $62.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.56, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $53.60 and a 52 week high of $75.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.25.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.16). Centene had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $31.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNC. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Cowen assumed coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Centene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on Centene from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Centene in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.89.

Centene Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

