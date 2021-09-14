Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $29.27 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 350,777 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 6,395 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $29,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 96.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 614 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $232,686.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,107,886.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,201 shares in the company, valued at $12,197,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock opened at $84.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $111.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $55.36 and a 12 month high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.89.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

