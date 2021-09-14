Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 149,057 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,338,458 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 149,057 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.14% of Regions Financial worth $27,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Regions Financial by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Regions Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in Regions Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 58,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Regions Financial by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 157,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,174,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on RF shares. Raymond James cut shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Stephens cut shares of Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.84.

Regions Financial stock opened at $19.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.84. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $23.81.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 59.62%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

