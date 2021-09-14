Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Trims Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,261 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $42,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 218.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 588.9% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $585.00 price target (up from $528.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist lifted their target price on Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Summit Insights lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Broadcom from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $498.96 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $343.48 and a one year high of $507.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $483.85 and a 200-day moving average of $470.75. The company has a market capitalization of $205.38 billion, a PE ratio of 37.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.