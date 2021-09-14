Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$39.86.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Sleep Country Canada alerts:

TSE:ZZZ opened at C$35.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion and a PE ratio of 15.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$31.47 and its 200 day moving average is C$31.27. Sleep Country Canada has a 12 month low of C$19.13 and a 12 month high of C$35.70.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$192.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$186.80 million. Research analysts predict that Sleep Country Canada will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Sleep Country Canada’s payout ratio is 25.70%.

About Sleep Country Canada

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.