Smartshare (SSP) Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. During the last seven days, Smartshare has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. One Smartshare coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Smartshare has a market cap of $707,176.23 and $26,886.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.59 or 0.00120818 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00026320 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000044 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000050 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Smartshare

Smartshare is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Smartshare Coin Trading

