Smith Moore & CO. Buys 2,657 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,427 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Money Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 141.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 12,703 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 7,445 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 88,376 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after buying an additional 16,952 shares in the last quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.4% in the second quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 71,126 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.9% in the second quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 232,133 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $13,006,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $11,156,000. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Cowen boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.83.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $86,355.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,668,378.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,314. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.45. The company had a trading volume of 121,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,310,115. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.83 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

