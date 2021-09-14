Smith Moore & CO. Cuts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Smith Moore & CO. decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 897 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $9,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,210,000 after purchasing an additional 12,909 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 98,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,893,000 after acquiring an additional 49,757 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,784,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,143,000 after acquiring an additional 350,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 68,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,262,000 after purchasing an additional 7,687 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $154.43. The stock had a trading volume of 22,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,532,704. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $103.48 and a 52-week high of $157.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.89.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

