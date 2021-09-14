Smith Moore & CO. Has $2.72 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Smith Moore & CO. cut its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 139,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,669,000 after purchasing an additional 9,861 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 114.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 110,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after acquiring an additional 59,173 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 36.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 255,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,099,000 after acquiring an additional 68,277 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 53,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 14,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,207,000. 69.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.25. 507,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,281,892. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.49. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $42.29 and a 12 month high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

