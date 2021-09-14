Smith Moore & CO. Has $3.17 Million Stock Position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,422 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $3,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 214.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 21,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 14,320 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 89.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 583,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,518,000 after purchasing an additional 276,353 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 48.6% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,750,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,778,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,353,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Get VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.15. 63,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,676,581. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.26. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $39.51 and a 52 week high of $62.72.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.