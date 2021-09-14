Smith Moore & CO. Sells 422 Shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Smith Moore & CO. trimmed its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,546,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,463,000 after purchasing an additional 127,917 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,515,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,122,000 after acquiring an additional 142,798 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 380,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,911,000 after acquiring an additional 16,006 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 166,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,861,000 after purchasing an additional 18,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 86,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.13. 35,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 1-year low of $51.23 and a 1-year high of $58.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.93.

