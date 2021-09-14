SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Hits New 12-Month High at $37.51

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$37.51 and last traded at C$37.42, with a volume of 23909 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$36.39.

Several equities analysts have commented on SNC shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Cfra upped their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$40.85.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$33.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$30.86. The firm has a market cap of C$6.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.76.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

