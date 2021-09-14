Somerset Group LLC Acquires 258 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Somerset Group LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,733 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up about 1.7% of Somerset Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Somerset Group LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 142.9% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

The Walt Disney stock traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $182.58. 125,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,912,404. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $117.23 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 303.25, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.56.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

Read More: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.