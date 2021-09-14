Somerset Group LLC Raises Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Somerset Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Somerset Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEMG. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 673.1% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 306.6% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 83.7% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $56,000.

IEMG stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.89. 176,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,675,014. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $50.60 and a 52 week high of $69.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.97.

