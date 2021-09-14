Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 281,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,593,000 after buying an additional 99,854 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 50,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 14,222 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 966.1% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 48,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 43,872 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $956,000. 56.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SAH opened at $50.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.96 and a 200-day moving average of $49.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 2.55. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.05 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 34.65%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.47%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.25.

Sonic Automotive Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

