South State Corp Boosts Holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

South State Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 211.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,155 shares during the quarter. South State Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 14.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the first quarter worth about $108,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 12.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 373.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 6,114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRG opened at $20.63 on Tuesday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $23.14. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.13 and a 200-day moving average of $20.52.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 1.05%. Analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is presently 55.81%.

KRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kite Realty Group Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Kite Realty Group Trust Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

