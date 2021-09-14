South State Corp Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

South State Corp reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. South State Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 71.9% during the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 8,696 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

IWD opened at $161.09 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $113.57 and a 52-week high of $164.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.73.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

