South State Corp Grows Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

South State Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,811 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the quarter. South State Corp’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 11.0% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 878 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 1.5% during the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 4,123 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,715 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,396 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores stock opened at $113.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.68 and a 1-year high of $134.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.63.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 45.58% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

ROST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Northcoast Research upgraded Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Cowen reduced their price target on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

