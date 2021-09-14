South State Corp Has $2.57 Million Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

South State Corp lifted its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares during the quarter. South State Corp’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Centene by 166.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Centene during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Centene during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Centene by 800.0% during the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Centene by 228.0% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $62.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $75.59. The company has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a PE ratio of 51.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.52 and a 200-day moving average of $67.25.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). Centene had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $31.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $655,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNC. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Centene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Centene in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Centene from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Centene in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.89.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

