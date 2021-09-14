South State Corp Has $828,000 Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

South State Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. South State Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 47.3% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 53.2% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period.

IWP opened at $116.64 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $81.71 and a twelve month high of $119.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.90.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

