South State Corp Lowers Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

South State Corp lessened its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 844 shares during the quarter. South State Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJK. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 19,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $81.73 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $56.76 and a 1 year high of $83.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.13.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

