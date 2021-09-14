South State Corp Purchases 509 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

South State Corp raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 509 shares during the quarter. South State Corp’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PH has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $366.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $364.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.29.

PH stock opened at $289.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $299.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.63. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $192.25 and a fifty-two week high of $324.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $37.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.77.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.39%.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. The firm also provides engineered solutions for mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers products to original equipment manufacturers.

