South State Corp Raises Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

South State Corp grew its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 14.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,787 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. South State Corp’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,598,957 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,944,642,000 after buying an additional 1,554,226 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 21.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,302,902 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $819,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,016 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,515,608 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $688,226,000 after purchasing an additional 61,136 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,161,378 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $430,665,000 after purchasing an additional 199,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,884,833 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $354,298,000 after purchasing an additional 116,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $70.09 on Tuesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $87.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.21. The company has a market capitalization of $40.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EOG shares. Johnson Rice cut EOG Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded EOG Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on EOG Resources from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Scotiabank cut EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.91.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

