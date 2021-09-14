South State Corp Sells 337 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

South State Corp lessened its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. South State Corp’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NUE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Nucor by 123.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after purchasing an additional 371,876 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Nucor by 50.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 398,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after purchasing an additional 134,105 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Nucor by 8.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 29,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. 76.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Argus boosted their target price on Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nucor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

In related news, CFO James D. Frias sold 5,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $554,269.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,385 shares in the company, valued at $30,282,392.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total value of $1,161,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 139,814 shares of company stock worth $15,115,839 over the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nucor stock opened at $109.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.97 and a 200-day moving average of $94.21. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $44.05 and a 1 year high of $128.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.38.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 19.33 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

