South State Corp Trims Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

South State Corp reduced its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. South State Corp’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Management Corp raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

DVY opened at $117.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.11. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $78.25 and a 52 week high of $124.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

