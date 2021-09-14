South State Corp Trims Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

South State Corp cut its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. South State Corp’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kwmg LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 65,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 105,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,299,000 after acquiring an additional 16,520 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 14,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,921,000 after buying an additional 33,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 258,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,105,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DVY stock opened at $117.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.11. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $78.25 and a 12-month high of $124.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

